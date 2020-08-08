Ali Fazal Shares Videos Of Richa Chadha Forgetting Her Lines; Latter Promises Revenge

Ali Fazal recently shared videos with his partner Richa Chadha in which she is seen failing at making a video. The actor mentioned that they were trying to make a feedback video and his partner could not remember the lines, while he laughs it off. To this Richa says that she will take revenge.

Also Read | Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Decide To Postpone Their Wedding To 2021?

Ali Fazal shares a video of Richa Chadha forgetting her lines

Ali Fazal has been quite active on his Instagram handle where he recently touched 1 million followers. The actor shared two videos on the social media platform, in which his beloved Richa Chadha is seen forgetting her lines for a feedback video. In it, the couple is sitting close to each other and trying to make a video.

In the first video, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha introduce themselves and greet the viewers. The latter then gets stuck saying, “We have a..” and forgets what she had to say ahead. Ali completes her line saying, “We have a problem” and laughs it off.

In the second video, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal greet viewers good morning and introduces themselves. But as they go ahead, Richa fumbles with her lines again and looks nervous. She says sorry to her boyfriend, while he smiles. Richa tries to remember what she had to say but could not. Ali again laughs off and shuts down the video.

Ali Fazal captioned the post, “Hahah trying to record a feedback video . A few attempts. These two naayaab videos here are worthy of display me thinks . When you feed off the little post-its in your heads and phones to feed you the line .. heheh.. @therichachadha i think the words refused to jump onto our wagon here. Like food sometimes ?? ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜‰” (sic).

Also Read | Richa Chadha Reveals Why Her Wedding With Beau Ali Fazal Had To Be Pushed To Next Year

Also Read | Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Plant 650 Trees In The Memory Of Pulwama Attack Martyrs

Ali Fazal’s videos teasing Richa Chadha caught many eyes. Many fans called them an “adorable” couple as they left red hearts and laughing emoticons in the comment section. Richa also replied to the post mentioning that it is her turn to find an “embarrassing video” of Ali. Actor Jimmy Sheirgill commented on the post too. Take a look at a few reactions:

Also Read | Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha's Fun Banter On Throwback Pics Is Too Adorable To Miss; Read

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating for a long time. The couple was supposed to get married in April this year, but have put their plans on hold due to the current pandemic situation. Ali and Richa are now planning to tie the knot in early 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.