Samir Sharma's Death: Richa Chadha Stumbles Upon His Old Poem, Calls It A 'warning Sign'

A day after Samir Sharma's death, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha scrolled through his Instagram feed and stumbled upon one of his old poems. Expressing concern over his words, Richa commented, "This was a warning sign." She further called the world 'tough' and extended her condolences. Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night.

Samir Sharma's poem read, "I built my pyre and slept on it and with my fire, it was lit. And all that was me I burned in it, I killed my dream to wake up from it. Now my dream is gone and with it, I woke up to ashes and I was in it. I took what was left and left it in a stream and hoped my ashes this time have a better dream."

Richa calls Samir's poem a 'warning sign'

Samir Sharma's death

Actor Samir Sharma allegedly died by suicide. He hung himself from his kitchen ceiling at his Malad residence. However, no suicide note has been recovered by the police. Samir was reportedly spotted by his watchman during a night stroll, who found his body; and immediately alerted the society members. According to Malad Police Department, Samir Sharma had rented the flat weeks before the lockdown in February 2020.

TV celebs mourn Samir's demise

Samir Sharma's untimely demise has sent shockwaves in the industry. Several television stars and fans took to Twitter and expressed grief. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi shared her condolences on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Really sad and unfortunate. Rest in peace." Other stars like Gurmeet Choudhary, Gautam Rode, Kritika Kamra, Karanvir Bohra, Mouni Roy, among others, also paid their tribute to Samir. The actor's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-stars also mourned his demise.

Samir Sharma's shows and movies

Sameer Sharma worked in Star Plus' show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor has also been a part of daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Samir Sharma made his TV debut with his appearance in the show, Dil Kya Chahta Hai. He has been a part of Bollywood movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ittefaq, Tamasha.

