Richa Chadha Was 'depressed' During First Week Of Lockdown, Says, 'It Gave Me Anxiety'

To grapple the increasing spread of Coronavirus, the Government of India had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the country. Since the lockdown was imposed, social media influencers and Bollywood celebrities made sure that they entertain fans on social media, by posting pictures and videos. However, it seems like some Bollywood celebrities like Richa Chadha couldn’t bear the boredom which comes handy with quarantine, as the actor recently revealed that she was depressed during the first week of the lockdown of the country.

Also Read | Richa Chadha's Memorable Scenes From The Movie 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'

In an interview with a leading daily, Richa Chadha revealed that she was going through depression and anxiety during the first week of lockdown, as the actor focussed a lot on the death toll of the lethal virus and those that are suffering because of the lockdown. Adding to the same, Richa Chadha revealed that besides donating to the needy and poor, she decided to create something special which would make people smile. Moreover, Richa Chadha added that worrying about what's in the store could push people into a dark space and hence, the actor came up with the idea of doing special bits for her fans on social media.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Dedicates Beautiful Urdu Poetry To Richa Chadha, Makes Her Blush

Furthermore, Richa Chadha revealed that she doesn’t intend to make fun of the disease or its impact, but desires to share some bizarre news that can tickle the audience’s funny bone. Take a look at some of Richa’s creativity on social media:

Also Read | Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, Other Stars Troll BJP Leader For Holding Torch Gathering

Richa's next

As mentioned in a report published by leading news daily, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal are currently gearing up for the next film of the hit franchise, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie. Reportedly, as soon as the Coronavirus situation calms down in India, they shall start shooting for the film.

Also Read | Richa Chadha's Memorable Scenes From The Movie 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.