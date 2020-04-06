Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, Other Stars Troll BJP Leader For Holding Torch Gathering

The celebrities from the film industry did not take too kindly to Bharatiya Janata Party leader T Raja Singh misinterpreting PM Narendra Modi’s message to spread light against COVID-19 on Sunday. As the Telangana MLA led a gathering along with a big group of partymen holding torches, unlike PM's request to light a diya or candle in one's homes, and shouting the slogan ‘China virus go back’, celebrities had some stinging and some funny responses.

READ: WATCH: Torches Lit, Followers Huddled Close, BJP MLA Chants 'Chinese Virus Go Back'

READ: UK Govt Warns People Of Tougher Social Distancing Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Ranvir Shorey, Raveena Tandon, Richa Chadha, Urvash Dholakia, Sandhya Mridul, Guneet Monga were among those who did not mince their words in mocking the march. From calling the group ‘idiots’ and quipping how the virus would 'come back' looking at the march, they gave 'slow claps' to the leader. They also joked about social distancing, a method PM Modi has been pleading with citizens to follow, being ignored once again.

Here are the reactions:

Sigh. It’s can’t be easy to protect a country with so many idiots. #9pm9minute #COVIDIOTS https://t.co/TSdOpyqsmP — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 5, 2020

Tweeting without comment. Disclaimer - not intended to hurt any feelings whatsoever .🙏🏻 https://t.co/Hs13gOcHng — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 6, 2020

Am sure the virus is on it’s way back now🙄

.

.

.#SocialDistancingkakyahua ? https://t.co/tM5sD2Usl3 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 5, 2020

This is exactly what WAS NOT NEEDED ! These daft idiots are going ... god save the human race coz these fools surely have no intentions to do so! https://t.co/77gH5OSO7j — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) April 5, 2020

This. My last tweet. How they get the memo that says diya jalao but not the one that says STAY HOME. SAFE DISTANCE.

Please tell me what’s more important?! Action needs to be taken against them. This man holds a position of power(well) and not over Corona unfortunately. https://t.co/gEfQcGNgGY — Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) April 6, 2020

official BJP MLA - have you heard about social distancing!! Slow clap 👏🏽 https://t.co/vXSE1GrHHI — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, celebrities from across fraternities, be it political, business, sports or entertainment participated in the gesture of spreading light with aplomb. The pictures and videos of the moments have been going viral on social media.

READ: US Conducted 1.6 Million Coronavirus Tests So Far; Social Distancing Must: Trump

Meanwhile, India is still battling to curb the coronavirus menace on day 13 of the lockdown, as the figure, went past 4000 including over 100 deaths.

READ: Nagpur Police Use Still From Chennai Express To Encourage Social Distancing Amid Lockdown