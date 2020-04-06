The Debate
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, Other Stars Troll BJP Leader For Holding Torch Gathering

General News

Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars trolled BJP leader T Raja Singh for holding a torch march and signing 'China virus' go back.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march

The celebrities from the film industry did not take too kindly to Bharatiya Janata Party leader T Raja Singh misinterpreting PM Narendra Modi’s message to spread light against COVID-19 on Sunday. As the Telangana MLA led a gathering along with a big group of partymen holding torches, unlike PM's request to light a diya or candle in one's homes, and shouting the slogan ‘China virus go back’, celebrities had some stinging and some funny responses.

READ: WATCH: Torches Lit, Followers Huddled Close, BJP MLA Chants 'Chinese Virus Go Back'

READ: UK Govt Warns People Of Tougher Social Distancing Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Ranvir Shorey, Raveena Tandon, Richa Chadha, Urvash Dholakia, Sandhya Mridul, Guneet Monga were among those who did not mince their words in mocking the march. From calling the group ‘idiots’ and quipping how the virus would 'come back' looking at the march, they gave 'slow claps' to the leader. They also joked about social distancing, a method PM Modi has been pleading with citizens to follow, being ignored once again.

Here are the reactions:

Meanwhile, celebrities from across fraternities, be it political, business, sports or entertainment participated in the gesture of spreading light with aplomb. The pictures and videos of the moments have been going viral on social media.

READ: US Conducted 1.6 Million Coronavirus Tests So Far; Social Distancing Must: Trump

Meanwhile, India is still battling to curb the coronavirus menace on day 13 of the lockdown, as the figure, went past 4000 including over 100 deaths.

READ: Nagpur Police Use Still From Chennai Express To Encourage Social Distancing Amid Lockdown

