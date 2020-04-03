Richa Chadha's Memorable Scenes From The Movie 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'

The Anurag Kashyap directorial Gangs of Wasseypur starred Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Richa Chadha's brilliant acting skills not only amazed the critics but is also remembered by audiences. According to IMDb, Chadda revealed in an interview that her character inGangs of Wasseypur helped her bag 11 films. In one of the interviews, Richa opened up about her experience while working on thefilm stating that some of the scenes were shot in the city of Banaras and that she enjoyed herself throughout the making of the film. IMDb has rated the film 8.2 stars.

Best Scenes of Richa Chadha from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur

After being married to Manoj Bajpayee, Richa gets pregnant. When she knows the truth about her cheating husband, she gets furious and wants to kill him. The below video showcases the furious Richa Chadha holding a knife and chasing her husband. This scene is viewed more than 44 thousand times on Youtube.

After marriage RichaChadha goes through her husband's box which he had been using for a year. In that box, she finds some photographs and other mementoes. This scene is viewed more than 53 thousand times on Youtube.

After Richa Chadha’s husband flees from jail, the police reach at her house to check whether Manoj Bajpayee, Richa’s husband, is hiding in the house. She boldly answers back to the police that her kids are in the house holding an axe and it is very late now, she rebukes those policemen and angrily tells them to visit in the morning. This scene is viewed more than 41 thousand times on Youtube.

On the 7th year after the movie was released, Richa Chadha posted a video on Instagram, captioning, "7 glorious years of my existence in this crazy ecosystem!"

