Ali Fazal Pens Quirky Note For Richa Chadha, Says 'Found Cat Woman With Her Mask Off'

On October 11, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Richa Chadha. In this picture, Richa Chadha's eye makeup was seen smudged. Ali Fazal wrote, 'Yeaaaaa, i Caught CaTtt!!! Found Cat woman wid her mask off'. Take a look at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's photo.

Ali finds his 'cat woman'

Also Read | Richa Chadha apologises to Rekha Sharma for missing out on email sent by NCW

In this Instagram post, Ali Fazal wore a simple black tee with a white-collar neck. Richa Chadha can be seen in a blue shirt. Ali posed with a happy shocking face, while Richa had her eyes smudged and with her eye makeup getting ruined. It seems like Richa Chadha had an emotional moment. Ali Fazal penned a lengthy caption for Richa Chadha. The Instagram note read as,

Yeaaaaa, i Caught CaTtt!!! Found Cat woman wid her mask off and boom, i was there see? Annoying lil prick me. . see love, they gotz to kno ,

you is a super hero!

The scum the scum the smudge the fudge. 43 goodies, a hoodlum and a judge. attica and lives mattering ( hear em?) Down n out - up and about.

The funk’s’ no match .. Cuddle cushion coco!!! i love you little loco. go sav’em , i go save Mirza. For real???? Ali ? . mean poetry ( yea, thats what we missing in my country- poetry) . Them need no saving. Hehe.

love all things defined , because they need smudging. Defination by defination ceases in conformity. The moment u form form you must be ready to dissipate . And if u ready then u hav imagined and if u have imagined, it has created a future.. and therefore, dissolves the mould. So i hear. Ok bye. @therichachadha

Also Read | Richa Chadha unveils her first look as 'Lahore Confidential's Ananya

Fans left confused

Ali Fazal's cryptic caption left all his fans and followers confused. They reacted in the comment section asking the actor to explain his gibberish caption. One of the users wrote, 'Smjh ni aaya pr sunke achha lga' (I didn't understand but felt good reading it'. Another fan commented, 'I read the whole thing as rap lyricsðŸ˜‚ and i dont know why'. Take a look at some fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Ali Fazal Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Ali Fazal shares this singer's song from 'Mirzapur' Season 1, calls it "immortal piece"

Also Read | Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi share new 'Mirzapur 2' posters with stinging dialogues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.