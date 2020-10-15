On Ali Fazal's Birthday, Richa Chadha Shares A Cute Wish With A Reminder To Take Her Calls

Ali Fazal is celebrating his 34th birthday on October 15. On the occasion of his birthday, Ali Fazal's longtime girlfriend Richa Chadha took to social media to share a special birthday message. She wished Ali Fazal a happy birthday and then playfully asked him to pick up her calls. Actor Gulshan Devaiah also took to his Twitter page to wish Fazal on his birthday.

Ali Fazal receives loving birthday wish from longtime girlfriend Richa Chadha

As Guddu as it gets... hbd soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad. @alifazal9 ! 🥰🙏🏽😘 pic.twitter.com/yLh7V4S1jM — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020

Above is Richa Chadha's birthday wish for her 'soul mate' Ali Fazal. The actor started off her birthday wish with a reference to Ali Fazal's popular character from Mirzapur, "Guddu". She then wished Ali Fazal a happy birthday and also told him to pick up his phone after he was done with his filming. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the industry and they have never shied away from showing their affection on social media. Ali Fazal responded to Richa Chadha's Tweet with a white heart and kiss emoji.

🤍😘 https://t.co/HlQX7isKvC — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) October 15, 2020

Richa Chadha was not the only one who wished Ali Fazal for his birthday. Hundreds of fans also joined in and wished the actor. Other celebs like Gulshan Devaiah also took to social media to share a birthday message for Ali Fazal.

She’s too shy, so she asked me to pass this message to you.

Happy birthday Mr @alifazal9 you are such a Guddu boy ~

Yours truly sincerely

Gal Guddu oats for breakfast daily

xoxo💋 pic.twitter.com/AagcpLjxNu — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) October 15, 2020

Gulshan then wished Fazal and called him a "Guddu Boy". He also added another pun, claiming that the wish from "Gal Guddu oats for breakfast daily". In his birthday wish for Fazal, Gulshan Devaiah jokingly shared a photo of Gal Gadot and claimed that she was too shy to wish Ali herself.

On the work front, Ali Fazal will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur Season 2. He will reprise his role as Govind "Guddu" Pandit on the show. Mirzapur Season 2 is set to release on October 23, 2020. Alongside Ali Fazal, the show also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Isha Talwar and Divyendu Sharma. The show is created and directed by Karan Anshuman.

[image source: Ali Fazal Instagram]

