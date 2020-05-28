Richa Chadha Is 'disgusted' With Anti-poor Content, Says 'karma Doesn't Skip An Address'

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha often expresses her opinion and raises her voice against the wrong happening in society. Recently, she put up a post on her Instagram story to condemn the "anti-poor" and classist content on social media. Here's what it is about.

Richa Chadha feels "disgusted" by content on social media

In the post, Richa Chadha spoke against the "anti-poor" behaviour on social media. She said that the reason for human longevity is "social connections" and people should care for each other. She also expressed feeling "disturbed" and "disgusted" at the content on social media and warned that "Karma doesn't skip an address". Take a look:

This post on Richa Chadha's Instagram story was put up after the Kent RO advertisement controversy. Although the actor did not openly mention, it seems the advertisement, which has been termed as "classist" by many was the reason for her post. Recently, Kent RO Systems, a company which specialises in household appliances, launched an ad for their Atta & Bread Maker. However, the content for the ad did not sit well with a lot of people who raised their voice against it.

The ad began with a question, "Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand?" followed by a statement that her hands may be infected, referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ad then went on to urge people to use the Atta & Bread Maker with the tagline "Let automation take care of hygiene this time!" After people raised their voice against the indignation, the company issued an apology and took down the advertisement. Actor, Hema Malini who was in the advertisement also issued an apology on Twitter,

Views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta by @KentROSystems do not resonate with my values and are inappropriate, The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake.I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/i6tY3hJdt8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has raised her voice against something. Previously, in an interview with a daily portal, Richa Chadha had opened up about mainstream female actors facing more scrutiny than the male actors on social media. On another instance, she had tweeted against a man who refused to accept food delivery from a man belonging to another religion. He had tweeted about it saying Zomato was not ready to change the delivery man despite his complaint. The company's stance was supported by Richa. There are numerous such cases where the actor has voiced her opinion.

