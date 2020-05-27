Richa Chadha Or Kiara Advani: Who Carried The Faux Fur Look Better?

Richa Chadha and Kiara Advani are both very popular names in the Bollywood industry. Both the actors have a very successful career and a huge fanbase of their own. Along with being very talented and versatile actors, Richa and Kiara have also established their names in the fashion industry as well. Here is who out of the two actors wore the faux fur look better. Read ahead to know more-

Richa Chadha vs Kiara Advani- Who wore the faux fur look better?

Richa Chadha is seen wearing a white and crème colour faux fur gown. She has tied her wavy hair in a messy bun at the back of her head, leaving the hair at the front open and loose. Richa Chadha has applied nude makeup.

In comparison to Richa Chadha, Kiara Advani has worn a yellow colour faux fur tube gown. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. Kiara Advani has worn nude makeup.

On the work front

Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal will be seen next in the third franchise of the hit movie, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie and as soon as the global pandemic situation calms down in India, they shall start shooting for the film from October 2020. If everything falls in place soon, the audience will get to see the real-life couple once again back on the silver screen soon. For those unaware, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal reportedly fell in love after the shoot of Fukrey, which hit the theatres in 2013, followed by its sequel Fukrey Returns, which released in 2017. It remains to see when the makers will release its third instalment.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani has a dozen interesting projects lying in her kitty. She will be next seen in Laxxmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. Further on, she will join hands with Sidharth Malhotra for the biographical war action movie Shershaah. Lastly, she will also be seen in Abir Senugupta’s coming-of-age comedy movie Indoo Ki Jawani.

