Ali Fazal Apologises To Richa Chadha For Not Doing Anything Special For Her This Eid

Recently, actor Ali Fazal, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his lady-love, Richa Chadha, on the occasion of Eid. As seen in the picture shared, Ali Fazal can be seen pointing a finger at Richa Chadha, while the actor offered fans ‘adaab’. Take a look:

With the picture shared, Ali Fazal mentioned that the Ramzan this year has been a very introspective month and he prayed for everyone. Adding to the same, Ali Fazal apologised to Richa Chadha for not doing anything special for her this Ramzan. Here is what the actor wrote:

"Sorry, Iss Dafa Eid pe daal Nahi Paaya Kuchh. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and I mean everyone. So .. that took time. Love ain't that easy ... haaaaa.. ok so here’s a photobooth moment of “ yeh Dekho hum log eid Manaaya. Abhi hum poses Degaaa. Eid waala. Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you. “. Uske bad hum meditate kiya.. bahut tagda waala. Aisa ray of sunlight Bheja. Kyuke sabka light dim Aur tunnel dark ho Gaye hai.. Toh Haan woh that's done. Ok. Ok so now? Now for the pilates section plz click on the search button on our Instagram page, 10 rupee ki Lag Gayi, Ek post to milega wahaaaan... love and light from us to you.. Fade out. Fade in, sound... camera .. action.. Phirse - Sorry is Dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuch."

On the professional front

Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal will be seen next in the third franchise of the hit film, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie and as soon as the Coronavirus situation calms down in India, they shall start shooting for the film from October 2020.

If everything falls in place soon, the audience will get to see the real-life couple once again back on the silver screen soon. For those unaware, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal reportedly fell in love after the shoot of Fukrey, which hit the theatres in 2013, followed by its sequel Fukrey Returns, which released in 2017. It remains to see when the makers will release its third installment

