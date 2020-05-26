Richa Chadha has been a popular face in the Bollywood industry for quite some time now. The actress is known for her brilliant performances, sharp features, and distinctive style of acting. Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) and hasn't looked back since. Richa was last seen on the big-screen in Panga (2020). She has also received many awards for her performances and one of her films received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Richa Chadha is also an internet sensation today. Having 1.7 million followers on her official social media handle, Richa Chadha never fails to her fans entertained. Recently, Richa Chadha posted a throwback picture of her portfolio that was shot before she came to Mumbai and made a career in Bollywood as a successful actor. Read ahead to know more-

Richa Chadha’s throwback picture teaches fans the art to face the camera

Richa Chadha took to her official Instagram account to share a black and white throwback picture with her fans. Richa revealed that the picture is from when she was 17 years old and marks as her first portfolio ever. The folio was shot in Noida, that is Richa’s hometown. Richa mentioned in her caption about how easy it was to face the camera then. She would easily smile, because back then when a camera pointed at you, you could just ‘say cheese’ and grin. Richa Chadha also said that she is now working her way back to that and ‘unlearning’ the ‘rules of posing’.

Often Richa Chadha is seen putting social media to good use. She makes motivational posts, quirky and goofy posts, or posts of the actor working out. During an interview with a leading daily, Richa Chadha encouraged people to break free from the chains of social media. You don’t have to yourself from social media. You just have to keep the usage in check. Social media is actually a blessing in most cases if you use it responsibly, said the actor.

