Ali Fazal Misses Richa Chadha, Considers Taking Mumbai Police's Permission To Visit Her

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal, recently opened up about how he is spending time alone amid lockdown. During an interaction with an entertainment portal, the actor shared that he wants to meet his lady love Richa Chadha. The couple was set to tie the knot in April, 2020 but had to call it off due to the ongoing pandemic.

Read Also | Ali Fazal Extends Ramzan Wishes, Urges Fans To Pray Indoors Amid Lockdown

Ali Fazal wants to meet Richa Chadha amid lockdown

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been staying in contact via video calls. But, Ali Fazal is missing Richa so much that he is planning on meeting her in person with permission from the Mumbai Police. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ali expressed that it is difficult to quarantine separately. He shared that he also thought to take the permission of Mumbai police to visit her in one of these days amid lockdown. He also talks about his postponed marriage where he said “We thank our stars though because we were so unorganised and had not made the payments yet, so we got saved (laughs). We were so unplanned!”

Read Also | Ali Fazal Reveals How He Went On To Propose Love Of His Life, Richa Chadha

Here are some moments the couple has shared with fans online

Read Also | Ali Fazal Shares 'I Love You Pumpkin' In Morse Code As Fans Wait For 'Mirzapur 2'

Read Also | Ali Fazal's Tweet About 'asteroid Hit' Receives Hilarious Replies From Netizens. Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.