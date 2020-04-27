Richa Chadha's Entertaining Quarantine Recap; Check Full Details

Richa Chadha has gone on a social media spree like her fellow actors amidst COVID-19 lockdown. The actress has been very active on social media. Chadha has gone from skincare to cooking, making funny videos and so much more. Read on to know more about the quarantine recap of Richa Chadha.

READ:Ali Fazal Misses Richa Chadha, Considers Taking Mumbai Police's Permission To Visit Her

Richa Chadha's entertaining quarantine recap amidst COVID-19 lockdown

READ:Richa Chadha Enjoys Her Pasta In A Cup As She Is Tired Of Washing Dishes; See Post Here

READ:Richa Chadha Reveals She Opted For Diverse ‘fragrances’ For Different Characters Onscreen

Actress Richa Chadha's quarantine has been quite exciting. The actress has gone from making funny videos to talking of skincare and beauty. Richa was also seen giving film suggestions and reading books. The COVID-19 lockdown has got various actors on a social media spree as they are seen posting every now and then.

READ:Richa Chadha’s Best Films On Netflix That Will Help Kill Boredom During Quarantine

READ:Richa Chadha Donates Groceries To A Gurudwara Feeding Daily Wage Workers

From making pasta in a mug to making Gluten-free pasta and potato, Richa Chadha has nailed it all. Chadha has taken to her culinary skills during the COVID-19 lockdown. Fans have not only been impressed but inspired by her culinary skills too.

READ:Richa Chadha Says Coronavirus Is Bringing Out The Best & Worst In People; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.