Rick And Morty: How Did He Transform Into The Mortiest Morty?

Before we start talking about Morty’s character transformation, do not forget that the grandfather and grandson duo are not from this dimension. The two changed their realities due to Morty’s careless activities. Initially, the concept of going on a sci-fi adventure with Rick was not something that he ever thought of. But as he had no other option, he started making the most out of it. By the mid of Season 2, Morty just left his fear and started going into countless adventures fearlessly. Read more about Morty’s character in Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty.

Dungeons & Dragons vs #RickandMorty is UNLEASHED! Find the adventure boxed set at your local game store today.



Learn more: https://t.co/x460HuuyVt

Morty's character transformation:



Initially, Morty’s character was portrayed as a young boy who finds it difficult to cope with his education due to his lack of intellect. After Rick came into the picture, Morty’s character was shown as a helpless boy who is somewhat easily manipulated. After breaking a number of broken bones and countless crazy outings with his grandfather, Morty soon started picking up the pace. His character change was noticed when he helped his fellow mortys to escape from Evil Rick. He was also appreciated by Rick when given the title of the Mortiest Morty. By the end of Season 3, Morty had changed completely with being more confident and involved with his family. After getting involved in a fight with the USA, Rick also lost his position as the head of the family.

