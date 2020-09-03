Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Reveals Plan For Dec 31, Says 'never Speak Of This Year Again'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to her Instagram story to share her feelings about the year 2020 which may be relatable to many people. She stated how one's New Year plans will involve not speaking about the year 2020 again. Her post may come across as hilarious and apt for everyone who is already counting the months down the line for the year to end.

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Family Portrait, Neetu's Post Comes With Heartfelt Caption

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's take on the year 2020

Talking about the post, Riddhima wrote how we all are going to take a shot and never 'speak of the year 2020' again on December 31, at 11: 59 pm. Given the series of varied unfortunate circumstances, this year had in store for everyone, be it the COVID-19 pandemic or the demise of some adored celebrities, Riddhima's post may come across as relatable now. One may chose to look forward to the year 2021 without looking back at the current year again. Take a look at the post shared by her.

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Spends Her Sunday Twinning With Mom Neetu Kapoor, Shares Pics

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a family click

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, Riddhima also gave a sneak peek into her family's get together at home. As seen in the picture, her entire family is all smiles for the camera. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima's daughter- Samara, Armaan Jain, Aadaar Jain, Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain and her husband Manoj Jain, Agastya Nanda and Anissa Malhotra are all part of the frame. Sharing the photo, Riddhima captioned it as, "Family" followed with a red heart emoticon. However, her brother and actor Ranbir Kapoor was missing from the frame. Take a look at the post shared by her.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor, Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Spotted During Ganpati Visarjan

Riddhima had also taken took to her Instagram story and posted a selfie with her daughter, Samara. The mother-daughter could be seen donning comfy outfits and smiled for the camera. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni simply captioned it by dropping a blushing emoticon on the post. Take a look at the post.

Riddhima goes on to share several throwback pictures along with some fond moments from her family get-together quite often on her social media, with her social media. She had also earlier rung in the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her family. The fashion designer had shared some pictures with her brother, Ranbir on the occasion.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.