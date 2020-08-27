Neetu Kapoor, Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Spotted During Ganpati Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most prominent festivals in India. Many Bollywood celebrities have been taking to social media to talk about their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Recently, Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were spotted during Ganesh Visarjan at their locality.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Ganpati Visarjan

Viral Bhayani shared a few pictures of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on his Instagram handle. They stepped out of their house to attend the Visarjan of Lord Ganesh’s idol at their building. Neetu was seen smiling as she held a plate in her hand. Riddhima was seen peaking from the building while she was holding a dog. A few people close to them were also seen in the pictures. Take a look at the photos.

Many left red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment section. As Neetu and Riddhima were not seen wearing face masks, a few people questioned them about it. Check out some reactions to their picture.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 in Bollywood

Several Bollywood celebrities celebrated the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at their home, with their close ones following the COVID-19 guidelines. Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, shared a picture of Lord Ganesh’s idol at his house. He mentioned that he had Ganesh Aarti with his family and had homemade modaks. Sonu Sood welcomed Lord Ganesha on this auspicious occasion. Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture with an eco-friendly Lord Ganesh idol. Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 with his family at his sister Arpita Khan’s house.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati / Gauri. Devotes install clay idols of Ganesha in their homes or public localities. Many big places have canceled this year's Ganesh celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People are celebrating the auspicious occasion at their home, following the COVID-19 guidelines.

