Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Family Portrait, Neetu's Post Comes With Heartfelt Caption

On Sunday night, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave a sneak peek into her family's get together at home. As seen in the picture, her entire family smiles for the camera. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima's daughter- Samara, Armaan Jain, Aadaar Jain, Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain and her husband Manoj Jain, Agastya Nanda and Anissa Malhotra are a part of the frame. Sharing the photo, Riddhima wrote "Family" followed with a red heart emoticon. However, Ranbir Kapoor was missing from the frame.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares family pic

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has switched off her comments section on Instagram. Meanwhile, after Riddhima's post, came mother Neetu Kapoor's selfie on her Instagram wall. Neetu Kapoor posted an adorable selfie with Riddhima and Samara. Along with the post, the Doosra Aadmi actor also penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "A part of you goes with the person who has gone and a part stays with you." Soon after, fans flooded the comments section with love and hearts. A bunch of fans also asked why Ranbir wasn't in the frame.

Neetu Kapoor's post

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni further took to her Instagram story and posted a selfie with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo donned comfy outfits and smiled for the camera. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni simply dropped a blushing emoticon on the post.

Looks like the Kapoor's gathered for another family event as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor already shared pictures of how the Kapoor Khandaan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together on Saturday. Karisma shared a family picture that featured almost the same members as the above portrait. It was Taimur Ali Khan who stole the show in the picture with his goofy expression. In the second picture, Taimur was all busy, as he sought blessings from Lord Ganesha with his cousins. Whereas, the third picture gave a glimpse of the beautiful Ganesh idol. Karisma Kapoor called it "family time" and captioned the post as "Ganapati Darshan."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted two pictures of her family with the little munchkin. In the second photo, Taimur could be seen relishing a laddu. Malaika Arora, who caught a glimpse of the same, wrote, "Tim lovin the laddoos." Amruta Arora, Karisma, Riddhima and others dropped hearts. Kareena's caption to the post read, "All my favourite humans."

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu performed Ganpati Visarjan in their building on August 27. The pictures that surfaced on the internet saw Neetu smiling with a plate in her hand, whereas Riddhima was also present with her dog. A bunch of people was present with the duo.

