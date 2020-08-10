Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Spends Her Sunday Twinning With Mom Neetu Kapoor, Shares Pics

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quarantining with her mother Neetu Kapoor after the demise of her father. She has been quite active on her social media account and sharing pictures with her family since. Riddhima has been reminiscing the old days and also showing her fans how she has been spending her quarantine with her mother and her daughter.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often shared pictures about her day-to-day life in quarantine and gives an update to her fans. She recently shared a picture of herself along with her mother on her Instagram story. Check out the adorable picture of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor's photo

(Image Credits: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture of herself with her mother Neetu Kapoor. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo is seen sporting a similar hairdo. Riddhima is a spitting image of her mother as she poses for the lens. While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a loved-up emoji.

In the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wore a dark blue and white coloured patterned button-down shirt. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a white coloured button-down shirt. She sported a natural no-makeup look, while Riddhima wore some minimum makeup.

Last month, on the occasion of Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture with her brother Ranbir Kapoor and her mother. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her mother and brother. In the post, she wished Neetu Kapoor on her 61st birthday and called her an 'Iron Lady'. She wrote, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma.” [sic] Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are all smiles as they pose for the picture together.

In the picture, Neetu Kapoor is seen wearing a black coloured full arms shirt and a pair of similar coloured trousers. She accessorised the look with a heavy necklace and a green coloured bejewelled ring. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wore a white coloured top and pair of blue coloured trousers to complete the look. Ranbir Kapoor wore a green floral shirt, in the picture.

