Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor’s Pic Shared By Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Is Endearing; See Here

Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her social media account to share a beautiful throwback picture of her parents. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death had plunged the Bollywood industry into a state of gloom and despair. Actor Rishi Kapoor, 67, passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also seen attending her father’s prayer meet a few weeks back. Since then, she has been sharing throwback pictures of her father since his demise. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's recently shared picture of her parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will remind one of the happier times.

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Throwback Pics Of ‘good Times’ With Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a beautiful picture of her parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture that had Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor posing for an endearing selfie. Both Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor can be seen twinning in black in the pictures. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned the adorable picture with a heart emoji. Take a look at the Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's picture.

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Childhood Pictures With Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor

Meanwhile, like several other Bollywood celebs who are not giving their workout regime a miss during the ongoing lockdown, Riddhima also shared a picture on her social media handle of her yoga session. The fashion designer uploaded a few pictures of her doing yoga at home. In one picture Riddhima can be seen doing Sukhasna and in other, she is doing Vrikshasana (Tree Pose). Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's posts.

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor's Latest Pic Of Mother Neetu With Daughter Samara Will Brighten Your Day

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing some throwback pictures of her late father, Rishi Kapoor on social media

Talking about the late actor, Rishi Kapoor's unfortunate demise, he was hospitalized on April 29 morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The 67-year-old actor was then admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. He was battling leukemia for the last two years and had undergone treatment for cancer in the US for about 8 months and had returned to Mumbai in September last year.

Several members of the film fraternity, along with the legendary actor's fans, had begun to pour in condolences for the Karz actor. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has since then, shared some fond memories of him with his wife Neetu Kapoor or his children which will make his die-hard fans teary-eyed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.