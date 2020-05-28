Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Throwback Pics Of ‘good Times’ With Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram account and shared a few throwback pictures. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death has shaken the Bollywood industry. Rishi Kapoor, 67, passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was seen attending her father’s prayer meet a few weeks back. She has been sharing throwback pictures of her father since his demise.

Rishi Kapoor’s photos

In the throwback picture, Rishi Kapoor along with his wife Neetu Kapoor and children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen along with veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. In the picture that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned as ‘good times’, the Kapoors are seen posing for the lens. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni both held a banquet of flowers in their hands in the picture.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture from her wedding day. In the picture, she is seen following the wedding rituals and her father Rishi Kapoor is seen sitting beside her. Riddhima Kapoor is dressing in a beautiful red and golden coloured bridal attire white Rishi Kapoor wore a cream coloured traditional attire. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned the picture with a simple red heart.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback picture of her daughter Samara Sahni and a picture of Rishi Kapoor. In the picture, both Rishi Kapoor and Samara are seen wearing a pair of goggles and they both look quite similar. In another picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter is seen posing dramatically in front of a poster of Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared pictures of her mother Neetu Kapoor. In the picture, Neetu Kapoor is seen hugging her granddaughter as the duo smiled brightly at the camera. Neetu Kapoor wore a white shirt with a light blue coloured shirt and her granddaughter wore a denim shirt. Neetu Kapoor wore a pair of goggles and had her hair pulled back. While posting the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned the picture calling the duo her ‘forever faves’.

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on April 29 morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. He was battling leukaemia for two years and had undergone treatment for cancer in the US for about 8 months and had returned to Mumbai in September last year.

