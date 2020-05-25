Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Childhood Pictures With Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram account and shared a few throwback pictures from her childhood. Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death has shaken the Bollywood industry. Rishi Kapoor, 67, passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was seen attending her father’s prayer meet a few weeks back. She has been sharing throwback pictures of her with her father since his demise.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram

Most recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a childhood picture of herself. In the picture, she is being carried by her father Rishi Kapoor, while her mother Neetu Kapoor stands beside the father-daughter duo. In the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen wearing a red coloured skirt and a multi-coloured top.

Actor Rishi Kapoor wore a dark coloured shirt and a white and black coloured hat. Actor Neetu Kapoor also wore a similar hat. However, she wore a multi-coloured striped shirt. While posting the picture on her Instagram story, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a simple heart eyes emoji.

Ridhima Kapoor Sahni shared another picture from her childhood. In the picture, she is seen wearing a printed top and a pair of orange coloured pants. Her hair is tied up in pigtails as she smiles brightly at the camera. The adorable picture also features Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sitting cross-legged on the floor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s photos

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been reminiscing old memories after the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. She is seen sharing pictures with her family on her Instagram account. She has not just been sharing pictures from her childhood but has been sharing pictures from the prayer meet of her father. She shared a picture with late actor Rishi Kapoor’s photo and stated that she missed her father.

The pictures taken on Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet was shared on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram account. In the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen praying with her brother actor Ranbir Kapoor. While posting the picture she mentioned that her father’s legacy will go on forever, even after his demise. Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on April 29 morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last.

