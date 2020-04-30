Irrfan Khan Was Set To Work With Shoojit Sircar & Vishal Bharadwaj Before His Death

Irrfan Khan passed away yesterday, on April 29,2020, at the age of 53 in Mumbai due to colon infection. His sudden demise has left his fans heartbroken. Khan was supposed to collaborate with directors Shoojit Sircar and Vishal Bhardwaj and was supposed to star in several projects. Read on to know more about what they have to say about Khan and his last days:

Irrfan Khan was to collaborate with Shoojit Sircar and Vishal Bhardwaj

According to reports, Irrfan Khan was supposed to feature in several projects but could hardly sign any due to his health condition. He was supposed to star in a biopic, based on the life of a freedom fighter named Udham Singh. It was supposed to be directed by Shoojit, who was also the director of the 2015 flick Piku.

Khan was also supposed to star in Gormint, an Amazon series, but had to exist this project due to his health problems. Ronnie Lahiri, who was producing one of Irrfan Khan’s projects, stated that in the early days of the production, the team had decided to wait for Khan’s recovery, but then they mutually agreed to continue the filming with a different actor. He stated that Khan was not in the physical condition to do a ‘complex role’ at the time so he asked the team to move ahead.

Khan had felt that the team should carry forward with the project before anyone else makes a film on the same subject. Previously, there was a film they were supposed to do but it had to be shelved as someone else made a film on that topic.

An official statement regarding Irrfan Khan's demise stated, “I trust, I have surrendered”; these were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

