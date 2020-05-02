'Extraction' To Become Biggest-ever Film Premier On Netflix, Says Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is having a gala time as his Netflix film has opened to a highly positive review and is trending among the several recent releases. The Thor actor recently talked about his action-thriller flick and seemed quite happy about it. Read on to know more details about Chris Hemsworth's social media post about his 2020 flick.

Chris Hemsworth talks about his 2020 flick

On May 2, 2020, Chris Hemsworth took to his official social media handle and posted a photo from his 2020 flick Extraction. He captioned the photo saying, "We are absolutely blown away by the response this film has been getting! If you haven’t seen it yet, get on to @Netflix and check it out! @therussobrothers @thesamhargrave @agbofilms."

On the photo, it was written that Tyler Rake is kicking a**. "Extraction is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest-ever film premieres on Netflix - with an estimated 90 million households getting it on the action in the first four weeks. Thanks to everyone who have watched it so far!" Here is the Instagram post:

For the unversed, Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave and penned by Joe Russo. It features Hemsworth along with several Indian actors that include Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, and Pankaj Tripathi. The performances of these actors were praised by the critics. It was released on Netflix on April 24, 2020, and featured the Avengers actor in the role of Tyler Rake, a former SASR operator.

