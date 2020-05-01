Times When Ajay Devgn Was Seen Playing The Character Of Raj Or Raju; See Here

Ajay Devgn has starred in several blockbuster films over the years. He has starred in films that span over several genres, which include action films, romantic comedies, romantic dramas, and others. In several Ajay Devgn films, he has portrayed characters named Raju and Raj. Read on to know about the times when Ajay Devgn was seen playing the character of a Raju/Raj:

Times Ajay Devgn played the character of Raj/Raju

Raju Chacha

In the film titled Raju Chacha, Ajay Devgn played the titular character of Raju. The film was released in 2000 and was an action-comedy that also featured his wife Kajol Devgan. Raju Chacha also featured Rishi Kapoor in the lead role. Ajay Devgn plays the role of a con man with the heart of gold, who comes to the rescue of three children when they needed a saviour. Sunny Deol was asked to play a part in the film but due to work commitments, he could not.

Jigar

Jigar is a 1992 martial arts flick that featured Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The film has been highly inspired by two Hollywood flicks, Bloodsport and Enter the Dragon. The film features Ajay Devgn in the role of Raj, also known as Raju, and his efforts to get his revenge on his best friend Duryodhan. The movie was produced by Salim Akhtar.

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin is a 2002 action comedy film that has been highly inspired by the Robert De Niro starrer Analyze This. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. In the film, Ajay Devgn is seen playing the character of a bowling instructor by the name of Raja. Despite the strong cast, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin failed to perform well at the box-office.

Ready

Ready is a 2011 action comedy film that features Salman Khan in the lead role. The film also features an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Asin and others. In the film, Ajay Devgn makes a cameo, as he plays the character of Raju. The movie went on to become a box-office hit and was praised by the fans for its hilarious scenes. Here is a song from the film:

