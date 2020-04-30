Rishi Kapoor's Death:Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Wishes She 'could Be There To Say Goodbye'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai after a long battle with leukaemia. Rishi Kapoor was an extremely talented and versatile actor. After Rishi Kapoor's demise, here is how his daughter reacted to the news. Take a look at it here.

Read Also | WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on not being able to go to father Rishi Kapoor's last rituals

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram story to share several pics of her and her father Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima shared four pics of her Instagram story and expressed how she feels about losing her father. Take a look at the posts here.

Love you papa RIP

I miss you already come back na papa

Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you papa

Read Also | Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Iconic Songs Of The Legendary Actor That Will Always Be Evergreen

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a post for her father Rishi Kapoor & wrote

"Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever ❤️😢".

Read Also | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kemmu 'heartbroken' Over Tragic Demise

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Read Also | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Hema Malini Offers Condolences, Recalls Movies Done Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.