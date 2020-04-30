Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Expresses Love And Respect For Her Father

Rishi Kapoor has tragically passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. His demise has left his family, friends and fans heartbroken. Bollywood celebrities and fans are taking to their official social media handles to pay respects to this legendary actor. Read on to know more about what his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has to say:

ALSO READ | What's Viral? Alaknanda's Convergence With Bhagirathi At Devprayag Is A 'Divine' Sight



ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Rare And Unseen Pics Of The Actor With Wife Neetu, Son Ranbir Kapoor



Daughter Riddhima Kapoor's message to her father

Riddhima Kapoor took to her official social media handle and posted a photo that featured her late father Rishi Kapoor, along with herself. She captioned the post saying, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever." Here is the post:

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Speaks To Arnab



ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan No More: Here Are His Most Memorable Photos Over The Years



An official statement from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.