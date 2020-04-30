Riddhima Kapoor Travels From Delhi To Mumbai By Road To Attend Rishi Kapoor's Funeral

At the age of 67, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor bid everyone farewell as he breathed his last on April 30, 2020, at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. While wife Neetu Singh Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor are in Mumbai, Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor is in Delhi and had reportedly requested the Union Home Ministry last night to grant her the permission to fly to Mumbai in a chartered flight. However, she was told that Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India, can only grant permission for the same.

Therefore, according to the reports, Riddhima Kapoor wanted to no longer wait and thus decided to travel all the way from Delhi to Mumbai by road. The distance between Delhi and Mumbai is around 1,400 km and the average time for completing the journey roughly takes about 18 hours. In an interview with a media portal, a senior Delhi police officer stated that Delhi Police has always given permission in such difficult circumstances, and further added that Riddhima sought permission late at night.

Rishi Kapoor's friend and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan broke the tragic news on Twitter earlier this morning, and soon after that, Kapoor's family also released an official statement about his demise. The statement read:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

(Image credit: Riddhima Kapoor Instagram and Rishi Kapoor Twitter)

