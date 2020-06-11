Rihanna Is The Uncrowned Queen Of Posing And These Pictures Are The Proof

Rihanna is touted as one of the most influential artists of this generation. Rihanna has also been the reigning queen of the Billboard's Pop Songs chart history coupled with her reputation as a humanitarian and an entrepreneur.

The Umbrella singer inevitably enjoys a maddening fan-following on social media with her die-hard fans going gaga over each of her social media posts. Not to forget, the singer can also set up some major goals when it comes to posing for those gorgeous pictures of hers. Here are some of the times when Rihanna taught a lesson or two on posing for a perfect picture.

Here are some of the times when Rihanna set up some strong posing goals for her fans

It is all about the attitude

Trust the Diamonds singer to curate magic just with her intense gaze. Rihanna's bewitching eyes are a thing to behold in this candid shot. The singer's photoshoot picture is just straight out of a dream.

The singer has opted for a white-coloured body-hugging attire. She subtly also flaunts her tattoos while posing for the picture which is further adding to the glam. Take a look at this gorgeous frame of the singer.

Let the vibe kick in

Rihanna can be seen as the ultimate badass diva in these series of pictures from her photoshoot. The We Found Love singer is exuding the right amount of drama and chaos in the lovely pictures. One can surely trust her to take cues for posing for a picture that screams fun.

Not to forget, the singer is also creating a strong style statement in these pictures. She has opted for a cream-colored oversized jacket. She has accessorized the same with some rings and statement neckpieces. The singer's hairdo is perfect as she has styled it with a red bandana. The glares and the red bold lipstick is just the cherry on the cake. Take a look at the picture.

Blurry is the new vibe

Trust Rihanna to make even a blurry picture look like a piece of art. The Work singer has just the right amount of swag as she strikes a pose for this blurry picture. The singer effortlessly styles up a loose yellow-coloured full-sleeved t-shirt with pants of the same colour and a cut-out at the helms. Her blue shoes and glares are amping up the entire vibe. Take a look at her picture.

