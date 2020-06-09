Which Was Rihanna's Breakthrough Song That Made Her Popular?

At only 32 years old, Rihanna has already achieved the status of an icon. The singer has positioned herself as one of the most influential artists of this generation over the course of her career. She is also known as one of the most successful artists in Billboard's Pop Songs chart history, not to mention her already-lasting reputation as a humanitarian and entrepreneur.

Apart from many of hit songs, the Barbadian superstar is responsible for some of the most unforgettable moments in pop culture, from sold-out arena tours to spectacular collaborations to daring artistic choices that no one could have expected. Rihanna is constantly innovating and has been treating viewers with some groundbreaking songs and performances. And to celebrate her accomplishments, here's a look at Rihanna's breakthrough song that made her popular.

Rihanna's breakthrough song "Umbrella"

Rihanna introduced her third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad in 2007, with one of her most critically acclaimed songs and greatest hits for breakthroughs. Her hit song Umbrella went on to break several records and stayed constant at the top for several weeks.

Rihanna won several awards and nominations for the song. The song won two awards at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2007. During the 2008 Grammy Awards, Umbrella also received a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration from Rihanna and Jay-Z and was also nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Many also claimed that there was a "Rihanna curse" as the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Romania was struck by heavy storms as soon as the single in each country topped the charts. Watch the video below.

From where it all began

In 2004, 16-year-old Rihanna was a budding singer seeking to capture the attention of the world of music from Barbados. The highlight of her first demo tape was a reggae-infused dance track in Rihanna's native Bajan Creole language titled Pon De Replay, "play it again." Rihanna went on to audition for the song at Jay-Z's Def Jam office and impressed them to sign her. A year later, Pon De Replay climbed all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100 and was in the top 10 for 12 weeks

Also read | Rihanna's Songs From 'Home' Including 'Towards The Sun' To Add To Your Playlist

Also read | Rihanna Stole The Show In These Adam Selman Outfits; Take A Look

Also read | Rihanna's Best Looks To Take Inspiration From: See Pics Inside

Also read | When Rihanna Impressed Netizens With Stunning Selfies On Instagram; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.