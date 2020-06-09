Rihanna, Ariana Grande And Billie Eilish Sign Open Letter To NYC Governor To Repeal 50-A

Hollywood celebrities have been raising their voice against the police brutality and the latest stars to join the club are Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. Reportedly, hundreds of music industry professionals including artists, managers, record labels, executives, trade groups and publishers have signed an open letter urging New York state to repeal the state law 50-A, which reportedly shields police disciplinary records from public view. If the reports are to be believed, the letter will be sent to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. Apart from Rihanna and Ariana Grande, celebrities like Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Demi Lovato Nas, and Meek Mill also signed the petition.

Also Read | Rihanna's Best Looks To Take Inspiration From: See Pics Inside

What does the letter say?

If the reports are to be believed, the letter states that the New York statute 50-A blocks full transparency, shielding a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it harder to seek justice and bring about reform. Reportedly, the letter holds those accountable who violate the oath to protect and serve and find justice for those who are victims to their violence. As per reports, the letter has been signed by more than 300 artists, actors and athletes, as well as more than 200 additional organisations and individual supporters. The letter also is accompanied by a petition.

Also Read | Rihanna Stole The Show In These Adam Selman Outfits; Take A Look

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

Also Read | Rihanna's Songs From 'Home' Including 'Towards The Sun' To Add To Your Playlist

George Floyd's death has triggered mass protests in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

What is 50-A?

(Image Credits: The New York State Senate official website)

Also Read | Rihanna's Best Looks To Take Inspiration From: See Pics Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.