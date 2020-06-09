Rihanna's Iconic Moments: From Schooling About Fat-shaming To Showering Kisses For Beyonce

Rihanna is one of the prominent singers who is known all across the globe for embracing different music styles. She grew up in a small town in Barbados and had to deal with many obstacles to gain her own identity in the music industry. The iconic singer career took off with her composition Umbrella and since then Rihanna hasn’t looked back. Time and again, she has made headlines, be it her songs or fashion statements. Here is a collection of a few iconic moments of the Grammy winner that fans can never forget.

Rihanna pokes fun at Kevin Durant

Rihanna was one of the many popular celebrities who assembled to watch 2017’s NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. The international singer made headlines after poking fun at Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant. As per media reports, Rihanna yelled “brick” while Kevin Durant was at the free-throw line. The basketball player stared at her after shooting a 3-pointer.

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 2, 2017

Rihanna sips from her diamond-encrusted flask

At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Rihanna brought a diamond-encrusted flask and was seen stealing swigs in between awards speeches and performances. Rihanna, took to Instagram, to share the video of the same. Check out the video here:

Yellow-fur Gown

Rihanna surprised the fashion police by donning a drop-dead gorgeous yellow canary gown at the Met Gala red carpet. The gown was designed by Guo Pei and features a massive fur-trimmed cape that flowed behind her. Rihanna accessorised her look with a yellow choker neckpiece and a flat headgear. This gown is arguably the best gown donned by the singer so far.

Rihanna shower kisses for Beyonce

Some of the best moments of an award function happen offstage. In between stellar performance and acceptance speeches, Rihanna was seen blowing kisses for the Lemonade singer Beyonce. Without missing a beat, Beyonce was seen reciprocating by showering kisses for Rihanna. Both the singing sensations made headlines for their precious exchange.

Rihanna and Beyoncé throwing kisses to each other 💋💋 pic.twitter.com/lXaJjHV5ZH — ACAB (@Loonina) February 13, 2017

Schooling fans about fat-shaming

In June 2017, Rihanna used humour to throw some shade as her response to body-shaming. Taking to Instagram, Rihanna shared a meme to being reportedly called out for her apparent weight gain. The meme features Rapper Gucci Mane who appears in two different avatars. The text written on the picture left her fans in splits. Check out Rihanna’s post here:

