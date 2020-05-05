Rihanna Vs Beyonce: Who Exuded More Sass In The Braided Hairdo Look?

Gone are the days when fans were just swooning over the sartorial choices of their favourite celebs. Today, celebs have become the ultimate role model for their fans when it comes to their hairdo, skin and even with their bags or shoe collection. Talking about the hairdo, there are some celebs who not afraid to experiment with their hairdo. However, there are few celebs who flaunt their braids often, setting up a new style statement for their fans.

Also Read: Rihanna's Quotes And Advice That Will Inspire You To Deal With Setbacks In Life

These celebs are a complete badass when it comes to flaunting their braided curls which often sent their fans into a frenzy. Carrying off a braided hairdo is nothing less than an art and it can make or break the entire look. However, Hollywood sensations like Rihanna and Beyonce have often sported their braids with total panache.

Also Read: Rihanna's 'Only Girl' Was No. 1 On US Billboard Hot 100 Chart | Read More Trivia

Times when Rihanna and Beyonce were total sass queens while flaunting their braided hairdo

Rihanna

Rihanna is touted to be one of the major inspirations when it comes to style for a reason. Rihanna never fails to exude glam in all her looks. In this look, Rihanna is inevitably flaunting her braids in the most stylish manner.

Also Read: Rihanna Sent A Ventilator To Her Father After He Tested Positive For COVID-19; Details

Rihanna can be seen flaunting her straight braided manes with utmost precision. Rihanna has opted for a hot pink attire which is complementing her braided hairdo in the perfect manner. Rihanna has opted for oxidized danglers and jewellery which can be opted effectively along with a braided hairdo. Her nail paints are also stealing the show in this look. Check out Rihanna's braided hairdo look.

Beyonce

Beyonce has been the ultimate style icon and a true blue diva in her own right for all of her fans. With every outfit and hairdo. Beyonce delivers a strong style statement, much to the awe of her fans. Beyonce has always been the one who has been unafraid to experiment with her sartorial choices or hairdos which has made fans root for her all over again.

In this look, Beyonce is flaunting her braided hair as a part of her photoshoot. Beyonce's perfect braids along with her maroon jumpsuits and dangler earrings are making her look like a visual delight. Only Beyonce can have the ultimate confidence to nail the badass braided look along with an orange long skirt which she can be seen doing in the second picture. Take a look at Beyonce's look.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.