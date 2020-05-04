Rihanna's Quotes And Advice That Will Inspire You To Deal With Setbacks In Life

Popular artist Rihanna is recognised all across the globe for embracing different music styles. Apart from winning several Grammy Awards, the singer also has her own makeup and clothing line. Rihanna’s charity efforts have also gained her the “Humanitarian of the Year” award from Harvard University. Her road to success wasn’t an easy one.

Over the years, Rihanna has detailed how she grew up shy in a small town in Barbados in several interviews. The singer revealed how she dealt with obstacles and overcame them by gaining her own identity in the music industry. Here are Rihanna’s quotes about success that reveals her journey about the stardom she is enjoying today.

Confidence

In an interview with an entertainment outlet, Rihanna revealed how to gain confidence over the years that helped her become successful. “I was very shy at one point. I knew what I was about and what I stood for, but I was not very vocal. In the Barbadian culture, there’s this thing we say: ‘Speak when you’re spoken to.’ It’s polite not to blabber. It took me a couple of years to come out of my shell”, said Rihanna.

Rihanna about how she deals with setbacks

“I pray a lot. A lot. And I try to just look at every situation like there’s some reason behind it. Even if I can’t feel it at that moment, I just thank God anyway, because I know that there’s something better coming, and he’s doing it for my good.”

Rihanna’s take on Racism

‘‘You know, when I started to experience the difference — or even have my race be highlighted — it was mostly when I would do business deals. And, you know, that never ends, by the way. It’s still a thing. And it’s the thing that makes me want to prove people wrong. It almost excites me; I know what they’re expecting and I can’t wait to show them that I’m here to exceed those expectations.’’

How Rihanna found fun in music

“In the beginning…I didn’t feel like an artist, I felt like a tool. I just felt, hey, here I am, this money-making vehicle for this big record label [and] I’m not even having fun, because I’m not able to be who I am… Then, finally, I said, ‘You know what, if I want to do this, I’m going to do it my way’ and I just rebelled, cut my hair, dyed it black, changed my image, changed my sound”

About her successful makeup line Fenty Beauty

“We have this amazing emotional connection with customers who’ve never been able to find their shade of foundation before, about women crying at the makeup counter. It is crazy to even think about. The first woman I saw put makeup on her face was a black woman—my mom—and when I think of my customers, I want everyone to feel like they can find their colour, that they are represented as part of this new generation.”

