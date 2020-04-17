Rihanna's 'Only Girl' Was No. 1 On US Billboard Hot 100 Chart | Read More Trivia

Well-known pop singer Rihanna has been ruling over millions of hearts across the world with her soulful voice. Born on February 20, 1988, the Barbadian singer was only 16 years old when she began her journey to stardom. Since then, the Take A Bow singer has proved that the sky is the limit when it comes to her various talents. Her first album 'Music of the Sun', which released in 2005, sold over two million copies worldwide.

Later, in 2006, her second studio album 'A Girl Like Me'. It was in the year 2010 when she and Drake collaborated for the songs Only Girl. Keep reading to know interesting facts about Rihanna’s Only Girl.

Rihanna: Only Girl (In the World) trivia

"Only Girl (In the World)" is from Rihanna’s fifth album, Loud which was released in the year 2010.

The song is written by Crystal Johnson in collaboration with Stargate and Sandy Vee.

In the track, Rihanna demands physical attention from her lover.

The song was number one on the United States' Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Rihanna performed this song on Saturday Night Live in the United States, The X Factor in the United Kingdom and a shortened version at the 31st Brit Awards.

The song won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording at the 53rd Grammy Awards in the year 2011.

Brad Wete of Entertainment Weekly described the song as a "stronger, sexier" version of her 2007 released single, "Don't Stop the Music".

The track has been certified six-times platinum by the RIAA. It also sold 3.6 million copies in the US as of June 2015.

