Rihanna Sent A Ventilator To Her Father After He Tested Positive For COVID-19; Details

Rihanna is one of the most influential stars working in the entertainment industry right now. The singer-songwriter has a massive following on social media which she is now using to spread awareness about the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, a heartwarming story related to Rihanna and her father Ronald Fenty has now come forward.

Rihanna's father opens up

Rihanna's father Robert Fenty tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back and has since then recovered and come back home. He was speaking to a leading entertainment portal in the USA where he revealed that Rihanna had been checking up on him regularly. Ronald Fenty revealed that daughter Rihanna helped him through the tough time and done a lot for him. He also revealed that Rihanna sent him a ventilator and expressed that he appreciates everything she has done for him.

Ronald Fenty also talked about his experience of getting the COVID-19 infection. He revealed the he felt up a fever under his nose and lips which made him fear for the worse. Fenty expressed that he felt he could die because of the infection. Rihanna's father was reportedly quarantined at the Paragon Isolation Center and has now been discharged and back to living in his home ar St. James.

Besides this, Rihanna has made a huge donation of $5 million for COVID-19 outbreak relief. She also joined forces with Jay Z and donated $1 million each towards people affected in Los Angeles and New York. The CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey and Rihanna have also come together to help the domestic abuse survivors during COVID-19 outbreak.

