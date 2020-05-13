Rihanna Raises The Temperature With Latest Summer Photoshoot Pictures For Her Brand

Apart from the music industry, Barbadian singer-actor Rihanna is also grabbing the attention of her fans on the internet with her two-year-old clothing brand, Savage X Fenty. Rihanna-owned Savage X Fenty is a lingerie brand launched in 2018. Rihanna recently dropped the summer collection of her brand. Here are some of Rihanna's stills from her latest photoshoot for Savage X Fenty, check out -

Rihanna's Latest Photoshoot -

In this Instagram picture, the We Found Love singer stunned in a purple coloured bralet. The lacey lingerie had the lavender print design. For glam, Rihanna opted for a bronzed makeup look, sported with chocolate lipstick. Rihanna's caption read, "get into this bra tho...like I’m usually humble but not about lingerie 🤷🏿‍♀️💜 @savagexfenty". Take a look at Rihanna's photos.

Here, Rihanna introduced the newly released summer collection of Savage X Fenty. The collection is titled SavageXSummer. In the picture, What's My Name artist posed in lacey lingerie.

The two-piece outfit was designed with a lavender print. Rihanna kept it natural with makeup and minimal accessories. For glam, Rihanna opted for a bronzed makeup look, sported with chocolate lipstick. Here, she also celebrated the two year anniversary of her brand. Rihanna's Instagram caption says, "New Savage for de gal dem! Wanted to give y’all an extra drop cause we turned 2 years old and you guys have been incredible supporters, believed in our brand, appreciated what we stood for, and Ofcourse bought hella @savagexfenty! 🥳 Thank you from all of us! 💜 #SavageXSummer"

Savage X Fenty Photoshoot Pics -

In this photoshoot, Rihanna is seen wearing lingerie launched by Savage in collaboration with Adam Selman. She looked bold in the black two-piece. Here, the regular lingerie attire was experimented with netted designs. Rihanna paired green statement jewellery with the black outfit.

Here, Rihanna introduced the polka-dotted design in lingerie. She posed in a lavender coloured satin outfit. Riri also wore a similar coloured wig. Rihanna captioned the picture as, "Spring bout to be real Savage and I’m here 👏🏿 for👏🏿 it👏🏿 !Head to savagex.com for new styles AND an Xtra VIP Box curated by ya girl. #SavageXFenty". Check out the picture.

