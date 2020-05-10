Rihanna & Beyonce's Stunning Bodycon Outfits To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pics

It takes a fashion boss lady to slay in bold ensembles. Time and again, many celebrities have surprised the fashion with their impeccable fashion choices. Rihanna and Beyonce are two such celebrities who have always been praised for their statement dresses. Here are some of the bodycon dresses worn by both the divas

Rihanna

Rihanna is one of the most popular contemporary pop music singers. She is recognised for embracing different music styles and has reinvented her image throughout her career. Apart from singing, Rihanna is famous among her fans for her fashion statements. Here is a compilation of bodycon dresses worn by the diva:

Red Dress

In the picture, Rihanna can be seen wearing a long body-hugging dress. She has accessorised her look with statement jewellery and rectangle sunglasses. Have a look at it here:

Black Leather Dress

Here, the singer can be seen wearing a black body-tight leather dress. The dress features a belt in the middle. Accessorised with a statement bracelet and minimalistic makeup completes this look of Rihanna.

Metallic Dress

Rihanna opted for a metallic colour dress for one of the red carpet events. The diva paired the dress with an oversized jacket and a hat. Check it out here:

Beyonce

Beyonce is one of the dominant pop music singers. Apart from that, fans hail the star for her splendid fashion statements. The Lemonade singer has developed a keen interest in fashion by introducing her own fashion line in the year 2005. Beyonce has consistently made heads turn with her sartorial choices. Here is a compilation of bodycon dresses donned by Beyonce.

Yellow Dress

In this picture, Beyonce can be seen wearing a yellow body-tight dress. Minimalistic makeup and jewellery complete this look of the singer. Check out her look here:

Red Gown

Here, the singer can be seen wearing a plain red body-hugging ensemble. The diva has paired her look with matching glasses. Beyonce has accessorised her look with statement earrings and a ring.

Red Dress

Beyonce opted for a short red dress for one of her photoshoot. The singer’s dress has netted sleeves. The diva accessorised her look with matching statement sling bag and glasses.

