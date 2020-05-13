Rihanna's Songs Like 'Diamonds' & 'Disturbia' To Add To Workout Playlist Amid Lockdown

The Barbarian popstar Rihanna is amongst those international stars who are loved immensely all across the globe. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the excellent beats and her soothing voice. Her last studio album, Anti dropped in 2016 and it has been four years since then. She has been a part of a number of songs that have broken the billboard records. Here are some of the best loud tracks by Rihanna to add your workout playlist during your workout from home session.

Diamonds

Diamonds was Rihanna's fourth record-breaking million-seller single. The song penned by Sia sold over 133,000 copies in its first week. The 2012's release, sold over 7.5 million copies worldwide and became one of the best-selling singles of all-time by May 2013.

Also Read | Rihanna knows how to flaunt her sleek jawline and these pictures are proof

FourFiveSeconds Ft. Kayne West and Paul McCartney

FourFiveSeconds is a workout track recorded by Rihanna with rapper Kanye West and musician Paul McCartney. The folk-pop and soul song received acclaim from music critics who praised Rihanna's vocals on the song. FourFiveSeconds topped at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Also Read | Rihanna give cues to beat summer heat with stunning poolside photos; see pics

Can't Remember to Forget You Ft. Rihanna

Can't Remember to Forget You is Shakira's song featuring Rihanna. The song is from Shakira's fourth English and overall tenth studio album, Shakira. Can't Remember to Forget You also has a solo Spanish-language version, titled Nunca Me Acuerdo de Olvidarte. The song was co-written by Shakira, Rihanna, John Hill, Tom "Kid Harpoon" Hull, Daniel Alexander, and Erik Hassle.

Don't Stop The Music

Don't Stop The Music is from Rihanna's third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad released in 2007. The dance number earned a number of accolades, including a Grammy Award nomination for Best Dance Recording. However, Rihanna was in trouble for the sampling of the line "Mama-say, mama-sa, ma-ma-ko-ssa" from Jackson's 1983 single Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'. In conclusion, both Rihanna and writer Jackson were sued by Cameroonian musician Manu Dibango.

Also Read | Rihanna & Beyonce's stunning bodycon outfits to take fashion cues from; see pics

Disturbia

Disturbia is Rihanna's dance-pop and electropop song from the studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded (2008). Lyrically, the song, Disturbia is about the experiences of distress, anxiety, and confusion. The song earned positive reviews from music critics. The song was praised its dark musical tone, lyrics and beat.

Also Read | Rihanna's quotes on love will change your perspective about relationships; read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.