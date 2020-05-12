Rihanna Give Cues To Beat Summer Heat With Stunning Poolside Photos; See Pics

Apart from the music, the Barbadian singer-actor Rihanna has often grabbed the attention of her fans on the internet with her stunning pictures and style statements. The sensational singer's poolside pictures have given some major summer vacation goals to her fans. Check out the times Rihanna gave cues to her fans with gorgeous poolside pictures.

Rihanna's poolside photos

Magazine cover

In May 2018, Rihanna shared a few pictures of her photoshoot for a magazine cover. The above picture gave a sneak-peek into her photoshoot. In the picture, Rihanna is seen striking a pose while observing sunrays with closed eyes. She opted for a shimmery metallic gown with a plunging neckline. The photo for a magazine cover garnered over 3M likes and thousands of comments praising her.

The pool party bag-pack

Be it red carpet or a music-video, when it comes to fashion and outfits, Rihanna does not leave the opportunity to leave fans in awe of her. Earlier in November 2019, Rihanna shared a slideshow, in which she was seen enjoying a pool party night. She added a printed shirt to her two-piece bikini. The pair of glares and her curly hair added a pinch of glamour to her overall attire. To accessorise her attire, she also wore a chain and a chocker with big golden hoops.

Rihanna's classy avatar

In July 1026, the owner of Savage x Fenty collaborated with a leading sunglasses brand. While endorsing the brand on her social media, she gave a subtle pose in a bikini. The accessories such as the choker, a chain, big hoops and a few colourful studs stole the hearts of her fans. The post garnered more than 800k likes and numerous comments.

