RIP Rajiv Kapoor: Netizens Remember Chimpu Kapoor From 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother, actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away today on February 9, 2021. Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and confirmed the same with an emotional post. Reportedly, the cause of death is said to be cardiac arrest. As the news of Rajiv Kapoor's death came out, his fans and people from all walks of life shared their condolences on social media. A lot of people took their social media handles and shared pictures and their tributes to the late actor. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Rajiv Kapoor's death.

Netizens react on Rajiv Kapoor's death

The late actor Rajiv Kapoor left for heavenly abode at the age of 58. As soon as the news of his demise came out, netizens flooded the social media with as they paid their condolences. A lot of the users remembered his role in movies like Prem Granth while some of them shared their memorable scenes. Netizens also sent in their love and prayers for the Kapoor family in such a difficult time.

The Kapoor family saw the passing of Rishi Kapoor in April last year and sister Ritu Nanda in January 2020. One of the users tweeted by saying, “shocked to hear about the passing of #RajivKapoor .. my heart hurts for all this family has gone thru in recent times.. 💔” Rajiv Kapoor was fondly known as Chimpu Kapoor among his family and friends from the film industry. A lot of users paid their condolences and referred to him as Chimpu Kapoor in their messages. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Rajiv Kapoor's demise.

shocked to hear about the passing of #RajivKapoor .. my heart hurts for all this family has gone thru in recent times.. 💔 pic.twitter.com/XfEQfWMkqS — _aaishak (@_aaishak) February 9, 2021

Also Read | 'Aasmaan' To 'Zabardast', Rajiv Kapoor's Films To Watch Remembering The Late Actor

A very sad news for us.#Rajivkapoor Ji passes away due to heart attack. My deepest and most sincere condolences to the Kapoor family..!!

ॐ शांति 🙏🙏#RIPRajivKapoor pic.twitter.com/m5PGOYgoM0 — Yash Pal Singh 🇮🇳 (@YashPalSinghIND) February 9, 2021

What a tragic day for #KapoorKhandaan

The youngest of the three brothers, Rajiv (Chimpu) Kapoor has passed away due to heart attack. May the soul get Sadgati.

Deepest condolences esp to elder brother Randhir Kapoor who lost @chintskap last year.@aliaa08 #rajivkapoor #Ranbir — Mahima Sharma (@MahimaSharmaS) February 9, 2021

Also Read | Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away At 58; Lata Mangeshkar Prays For His Soul

Also Read | Rajiv Kapoor's Death Leaves Bollywood Celebs In Shock; Kushboo Sundar Changes Profile Pic

Gone too soon Chimpu #RajivKapoor

Om Shanti 🙏🏼 — Usha 🇮🇳 (@Ushaa0904) February 9, 2021

Saddened by the news of passing of actor, director and a producer Shri #RajivKapoor ji.

My prayers are with his family. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QcjxPMcm3h — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) February 9, 2021

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Brother Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away, Neetu Kapoor Mourns The Loss

Rajiv Kapoor's movies

Rajiv Kapoor AKA Chimpu Kapoor made his debut in the Bollywood industry in 1983 with a movie titled Ek Jaan Hain Hum. His debut as a leading actor came with the popular movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. It was the last directorial venture by his father and veteran filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor. Rajiv Kapoor and Mandakini had earned praises for their roles in the movie. Some of the well known Rajiv Kapoor's movies are Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast, Hum To Chale Pardes among others. He has also directed the film Prem Granth starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. He was last seen in the 1990 movie Zimmedar after which he reportedly turned to producing and directing.

Image Credits: Sanjay Dutt Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.