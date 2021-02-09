Rishi Kapoor's Brother Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away, Neetu Kapoor Mourns The Loss

In a sad turn of events, on February 9, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's brother, Rajiv Kapoor, aka Chimpu passed away. Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on Instagram. The initial reports suggest he suffered a cardiac arrest. However, the family is yet to release an official statement.

Rajiv Kapoor passes away

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and posted a photograph of her brother-in-law, Rajiv Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote, “RIP”. The sudden demise of Rajiv sent shock waves in the industry. Neha Dhupia, Soni Razdan, Vandana Sajnani Khattar, and several others mourned the loss of the actor.

Lata Mangeshkar also took to her Twitter and mourned Rajiv Kapoor's death. She tweeted, "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana" which roughly translates to, "I just came to know that Raj Kapoor's youngest son and talented actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away. I am very saddened to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace." Apart from her, producer and director Naved Jafri also paid his last tribute.

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 9, 2021

He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family 🙏#rajivkapoor #riprajivkapoor pic.twitter.com/GRVxPE0TLW — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) February 9, 2021

Rajiv Rajiv Kapoor aka Chimpu, fondly called by his family and close friends, made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with his role in the movie titled Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He entered movies as a leading actor in father and veteran filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. In his illustrious career, he starred in several movies including Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He was last seen in 1990 release Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing, as per reports.

