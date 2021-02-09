'Aasmaan' To 'Zabardast', Rajiv Kapoor's Films To Watch Remembering The Late Actor

Veteran star Rajiv Kapoor passed away after facing a massive cardiac arrest on Feb 9, Tuesday. The late actor, who happened to be Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother, took his last breath at the age of 58. The actor's sister-in-law, Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news through an Instagram post. She posted his picture and wrote, "RIP".

Rajiv Kapoor was not only an actor but has also been credited for producing and directing films. The star made his debut with 1983's romantic blockbuster flick, Ek Jaan Hain Hum. Helmed by Rajiv Mehra, the film stars Rajiv Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Divya Rana, Tanuja, Gulshan Grover and others. Here are some of Rajiv Kapoor's best films to watch remembering the star.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Released in 1985, Ram Teri Ganga Maili was Rajiv Kapoor's father Raj Kapoor's last directorial. While the former played the lead role, actor Mandakini played his love interest. This film was bankrolled by Rajiv's brother Randhir Kapoor. Ram Teri Ganga Maili was that year's highest-grossing film.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's brother Rajiv Kapoor passes away, Neetu Kapoor mourns the loss

Aasmaan

Aasmaan was Rajiv Kapoor's second film. The Bollywood flick stars Rajiv Kapoor, Tina Munim, Divya Rana and Mala Sinha. Helmed by Tony Juneja, the late actor plays a double role in the film as Kumar and Chandan Singh. The film was bankrolled by Ustaha Ali Khan.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's 'superstar swag' avatar in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata's' unseen still unveiled

Lover Boy

Lover Boy is a 1985's romantic film starring Rajiv Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri and Anita Raj in pivotal roles. It also features Tanuja, Om Shivpuri, Kader Khan, Navin Nischol and Tun Tun. Lover Boy was helmed and produced by Shomu Mukherjee.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives sneak peek into 'Unfinished' ahead of book release

Zabardast

Zabardast was an action drama helmed by Nasir Hussain. He was also assisted by his nephew, Aamir Khan. Produced by Mushir-Riaz, the film stars Sunny Deol, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Prada, Rati Agnihotri, Rajiv Kapoor, and Amrish Puri. Zabardast was Nasir Hussain's final film.

Also Read | Vijay's deleted scene from 'Master' shows him teaching a lesson to sexual harassers; watch

Zimmedaaar

Zimmedaaar was Rajiv Kapoor's last film as an actor. It was released in 1990. Helmed and bankrolled by Santosh Kumar Chauhan, the film's cast ensemble has Rajiv Kapoor, Anita Raj, Kimi Katkar, Ranjeet, Vinod Mehra, Biswajeet, Tej Sapru, among many others.

Apart from the above-mentioned films, Rajiv Kapoor also starred in Naag Nagin, Hum To Chale Pardes, Zalzala, Lava, Mere Saathi and others. The late actor also directed 1996's flick, Prem Granth, starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. He has also been a producer and executive producer for films like Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Prem Granth and Henna.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.