Rishi Kapoor Explains Why He Was Hospitalised, Says, 'I Am Now In Mumbai'

Rishi Kapoor who was in Delhi shooting for his next film was recently hospitalised. Ranbir Kapoor along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt rushed to the capital city to visit the veteran actor. Speculations and reports started floating on social media about Rishi's 'cancer relapse' soon after their absence was felt at Armaan Jain's pre-wedding ceremonies.

Clarifying and putting the speculations to rest, Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to explain why he was hospitalised. He wrote: "Dear family, friends, foes, and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized."

He added: "I was running a slight fever and on investigation, Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai." [sic]

On Sunday the actor clarified that he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. "I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess," Kapoor told PTI.

Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Rishi Kapoor recently announced that he will be a part of the official Bollywood remake of The Intern and will star alongside Deepika Padukone. This will mark Deepika's second collaboration with Rishi Kapoor after the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal.

