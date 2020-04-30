When Rishi Kapoor Expressed His Only Wish For Son Ranbir Kapoor Before He Died

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death came as a shock for his fans. He passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with leukaemia. The film fraternity poured out their hearts and expressed condolences. The veteran actor in an interview with a leading daily had mentioned that he would like his son Ranbir to get married. Read to know more

Rishi Kapoor's last wish for his son Ranbir Kapoor

While talking to a leading daily, Rishi Kapoor had expressed his desire to see his son Ranbir getting married. He also had expressed that he was married at the age of 27 and Ranbir has already turned 35 (currently 37). Rishi Kapoor also had expressed that he does not object to Ranbir's choices and he can marry anyone of his choice. He also added that whenever Ranbir is ready for marriage, they as parents will be happy. He also added that Neetu and his happiness lie in Ranbir's happiness. He also expressed that he wanted to spend time with his grandchildren before he was gone. Rishi Kapoor also added that Ranbir and his contemporary actors are focused on work and the only women they meet are actresses.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

