Rishi Kapoor's Death: A Look At The Timeline Of The Actor's Battle With Cancer

Rishi Kapoor’s death is heartbreaking news for everyone in India. The actor breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The veteran actor was 67 years old. The actor was battling cancer for two years. After being diagnosed with leukaemia, Rishi Kapoor was in the US for more than 11 months for his treatment. Here is a complete timeline of Rishi Kapoor’s cancer battle till now.

Heading to the US

Rishi Kapoor was an active social media user. On September 29, 2018, Rishi Kapoor announced that he is heading to the US for his treatment. However, he had not revealed the condition he was being treated for then.

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

Friends and family visit in the US

While he was undergoing treatment in the US, he was visited by several family members and close aides. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan also visited him in the US. Ranbir Kapoor was also constantly travelling to the US while Alia Bhatt also accompanied him several times.

Celebrating major occasions

The Kapoors celebrated several occasions in the US. The family celebrated Rishi Kapoor’s birthday and also the new year's. Alia Bhatt also joined Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Riddhima in the celebrations.

Happy birthday Neetu from all of us at Vacluse NY. pic.twitter.com/BTjJCrNicE — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 9, 2019

Happy Balloons and flowers! Thank you people! pic.twitter.com/YFWaveDTXf — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 5, 2019

On his battle with cancer

In an interview with a leading daily, Rishi Kapoor opened up about his battle with cancer. He reassured everyone that cancer is in remission and it was just a matter of a few weeks before his return to India. He had also mentioned that he might have to come back for his check-ups. Last year in May.

Returning home

After undergoing treatment, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh were pictured at the airport last year. The couple looked happy on their arrival. Rishi Kapoor also had shared an update about the same on his twitter.

BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 9, 2019

Return to films and being admitted

In February, he had started working on his upcoming film, Sharmaji Namkeen. While filming in Delhi he was hospitalised and he had also posted a series of tweets to explain the situation. See the tweets here.

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

Hospitalisation and a shocking death

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He breathed his last in the hospital the next day i.e. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The news of the veteran actor's death is disheartening to his friends, family and fans all over the world. Here is the official statement that Rishi Kapoor’s family released after his demise:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

