Rishi Kapoor Appeals For Non-violence Amid COVID Lockdown, Says 'We Can Only Win Together'

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has appealed to his fans and followers on Twitter to refrain from any form of violence as the country needs a united front to fight the deadly coronavirus infection. The actor reminded the citizens of the efforts of the essential services like that of doctors, nurses, policemen, media personnel etc and said that they have been 'endangering their lives to save us'. The actor reiterated the need to fight and win the war against coronavirus 'together' and this thought has been shared and re-tweeted by the netizens.

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

Many Bollywood celebrities have posted their concerns about the health and safety of their fans and followers through their social media amid the national lockdown imposed in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, as on date, the dangerous virus has claimed more than 50 lives in India whereas 155 people have been cured of the novel coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed 2000 and has been rising at an alarming rate.

What's next for Rishi Kapoor?

The actor was seen on the big screen in the 2019 Jeethu Joseph film The Body which also featured actors Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. Rishi Kapoor will be seen next in the Hitesh Bhatia film Sharmaji Namkeen opposite actor Juhi Chawla. The actor is also slated to play the veteran intern in the official Hindi remake of the Anne Hathaway-Robert De Niro starter film The Intern. He will appear along with Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone in the film.

