Rishi Kapoor Wishes Fans On The Occasion Of Ram Navami; Shares A Throwback Video

Ram Navami is a day celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram. The day also marks the end of the spring season. Many celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their fans on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Among these celebrities, well-known actor Rishi Kapoor also shared a quirky video to wish his fans on this day. Rishi Kapoor shared a video of him playing the dafli and celebrating the occasion of Ram Navami in his film Sargam which released in the year 1979.

The 45-second clip that was shared by the actor shows how the festival was celebrated back then. One can see Rishi Kapoor grooving to the famous song of the film. Watch the video below.

Jai Ram ji ki. Sargam, 1979 shot at Wai, Panchgani, Maharashtra! pic.twitter.com/YR5LQAJsnU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

Also read | Rishi Kapoor Slapped Ranbir Kapoor When He Was A Child, Find Out Why?

As soon the actor posted the tweet, many of his fans also extended their wishes to the actor. Check out a few tweets from fans who wished the actor.

Also read | Rishi Kapoor Reiterates 'Emergency' In His Cryptic Tweet Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Other celebs who went on wish their fans

Apart from him, many other celebs also went on to wish their fans on the occasion of Ram Navami. Celebs like Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher and many more wished their fans on this day. Check out a few wishes from these celebs.

Also read | Rishi Kapoor Trolled For Saying, "Govt Should Open Liquor Stores During Lockdown"; Read

Also read | Rishi Kapoor Marvels Over 'Technological Mujra', Calls It A Good Pass Time In Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.