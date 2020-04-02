The Debate
The Debate
Rishi Kapoor Wishes Fans On The Occasion Of Ram Navami; Shares A Throwback Video

Bollywood News

Ram Navami is a day celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram. Well-known actor Rishi Kapoor also shared a quirky video to wish his fans on this day. Watch

Rishi Kapoor

Ram Navami is a day celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram. The day also marks the end of the spring season. Many celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their fans on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Among these celebrities, well-known actor Rishi Kapoor also shared a quirky video to wish his fans on this day. Rishi Kapoor shared a video of him playing the dafli and celebrating the occasion of Ram Navami in his film Sargam which released in the year 1979.

The 45-second clip that was shared by the actor shows how the festival was celebrated back then. One can see Rishi Kapoor grooving to the famous song of the film. Watch the video below.

As soon the actor posted the tweet, many of his fans also extended their wishes to the actor. Check out a few tweets from fans who wished the actor.

Other celebs who went on wish their fans 

Apart from him, many other celebs also went on to wish their fans on the occasion of Ram Navami. Celebs like Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher and many more wished their fans on this day. Check out a few wishes from these celebs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp) on

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

