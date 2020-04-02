Rishi Kapoor Slapped Ranbir Kapoor When He Was A Child, Find Out Why?

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in an old interview had revealed that he has been slapped by his father too, much like every other kid in his childhood. Despite being the son of two Bollywood veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor has had quite a normal childhood. In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that his father has slapped him when he was a child in order to discipline him.

Ranbir Kapoor in an interview had revealed that his father slapped him once when he was 12-year-old. Ranbir Kapoor also revealed the reason behind the slap. It has been reported that Rishi Kapoor is quite short-tempered and gets angered pretty easily. Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he must be around 12-years-old when there was a Pooja at his place.

While all the preparations of the Pooja were made, Ranbir did not know that it was frowned upon to wear shoes in the place of worship. He revealed that he wore shoes in the place where the Pooja was supposed to take place. This angered Rishi Kapoor, who slapped his son to discipline him.

About Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the first edition of the superhero trilogy announced by Ayan Mukherjee titled Brahmastra. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna as well as Mouni Roy. There have been reports that Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a special appearance in the high budget movie. The movie is an action-packed one with high-quality VFX. Brahmastra’s release date has finally been confirmed and it has been revealed that the fill hit the theatres on December 4, 2020.

Rishi Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla. The duo was reportedly shooting for the film in Delhi a few months back. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. He will be seen starring alongside Deepika Padukone in the film, which is slated to release in 2021. It has been reported that apart from acting in the film, Deepika Padukone will also produce the movie.

