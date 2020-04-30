Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar & Madhuri Dixit Pay Tributes

Bollywood's veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away earlier today at the age of 67. The actor had been battling health issues for quite some time and was recently admitted to HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday. Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the bereavement to news agency PTI had just hours earlier said that Rishi Kapoor experienced breathing issues amid his treatment for cancer. Popular celebs like Tiger shroff, Bhumi Pednekar and Madhuri Dixit Nene took to their social media to pay their last tributes.

Tiger Shroff

Absolutely shattered upon hearing the news of Chintu uncle passing away 😞🙏 the only consoling thought is that he isn’t suffering wherever he is 🙏 rest in peace sir 🙏🙏🙏 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 30, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar

Rishi Kapoor's death has left Bhumi Pednekar in shock too. She shared an endearing photo of the Bobby actor and wrote, "It’s a great great loss. RIP #rishikapoor sir. Your legacy will live on forever sir". Check out her post here.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor in the movies Yaraana, Sahibaan and Prem Granth. Sharing an all smiles still from one of their movies, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "I've had the honour of working with Rishi ji. A larger than life person, so outspoken yet so warm. We have lost a brilliant actor today. Still can't believe it.. absolutely heartbroken. My prayers are with the family during this tough time".

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

