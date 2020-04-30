Rishi Kapoor's Demise: 10 Fiery Tweets That Show He Was Unafraid Of Speaking His Mind

The news of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has made every person in India sad and people are in mourning. The actor was known for his amazing acting skills along with a strong personality. Rishi Kapoor was known to be fearless and never hesitated to speak his mind. His tweets have always been the talk of the town as he always shared his opinions.

Birthday dinner with Neetu at “Daniel” Bouluds flagship restaurant at 65th between Park and Mad.. Disappointed. Highly over rated,over priced and arrogant. Not recommended at all. One kick up their ass and this is a foodie saying so. pic.twitter.com/sgpuhLvw5x

ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION.

In Delhi with HarperCollins slave drivers making me do overtime.Couldn't imagine sat at Spicy Duck for five hours after lunch correcting lol https://t.co/e8eUJXH6m8

I am angry. Why do you equate food with religion?? I am a beef eating Hindu. Does that mean I am less God fearing then a non eater? Think!!

Why have newspapers started this half page business? It is so uncomfortable to hold whilst reading. It falls off. pic.twitter.com/qQi4rL7uL2

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.