Rishi Kapoor's Demise: 10 Fiery Tweets That Show He Was Unafraid Of Speaking His Mind

Quick links:
The news of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has made every person in India sad and people are in mourning. The actor was known for his amazing acting skills along with a strong personality. Rishi Kapoor was known to be fearless and never hesitated to speak his mind. His tweets have always been the talk of the town as he always shared his opinions.
Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Taapsee Pannu Can't Sync Her Mind & Hands; Says "no One Like You"
Birthday dinner with Neetu at “Daniel” Bouluds flagship restaurant at 65th between Park and Mad.. Disappointed. Highly over rated,over priced and arrogant. Not recommended at all. One kick up their ass and this is a foodie saying so. pic.twitter.com/sgpuhLvw5x— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 5, 2019
April 21, 2015
Also Read: Rishi Kapoor Speaks To Arnab
ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION.— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020
Cyrus Mistry got the shortest firing letter ever. Just a blank letterhead that said "Tata" pic.twitter.com/aDsezGc1qZ— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 25, 2016
In Delhi with HarperCollins slave drivers making me do overtime.Couldn't imagine sat at Spicy Duck for five hours after lunch correcting lol https://t.co/e8eUJXH6m8— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 11, 2016
Rishi Kapoor No More, VP Naidu Recalls nation's 'beloved Son' For popularity In Romances
Change Gandhi family assets named by Congress.Bandra/Worli Sea Link to Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata link road. Baap ka maal samjh rakha tha ?— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016
I am angry. Why do you equate food with religion?? I am a beef eating Hindu. Does that mean I am less God fearing then a non eater? Think!!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 15, 2015
Why have newspapers started this half page business? It is so uncomfortable to hold whilst reading. It falls off. pic.twitter.com/qQi4rL7uL2— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2016
An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020
Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.
He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.
He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.
In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.
He would not have it any other way.
Rishi Kapoor's Death: Akshay Kumar Says 'It’s Heartbreaking'; Sends Prayers To His Family
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.