Rishi Kapoor's Demise: 10 Fiery Tweets That Show He Was Unafraid Of Speaking His Mind

Rishi Kapoor's death has jogged the memory of how he had a fearless way of posting tweets, which sometimes became controversial as well. Read these tweets here.

The news of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has made every person in India sad and people are in mourning. The actor was known for his amazing acting skills along with a strong personality. Rishi Kapoor was known to be fearless and never hesitated to speak his mind. His tweets have always been the talk of the town as he always shared his opinions. 

Here are 10 fearless tweets on Rishi Kapoor's Twitter handle:

When he slammed a New York restaurant:

When he said he is not Ranbir Kapoor's mailbox

When he warned people to not comment on his country or his lifestyle

His tweet on Cyrus Mistry's sacking as Tata Sons Chairman

When he slammed a book publisher as well

Rishi Kapoor called celebs 'Chamcha' after they attend Priyanka Chopra's party and not Vinod Khanna's funeral

Rishi Kapoor's opinion on changing names

Rishi Kapoor's opinion on the 'beef-ban' controversy

Rishi Kapoor's anger on newspapers

Rishi Kapoor's last tweet, standing up for Covid warriors

Here is the statement issued by the actor's family after Rishi Kapoor's death:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. 

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. 

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. 

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. 

He would not have it any other way.

